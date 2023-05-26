COVID-19 | Active cases dip to 5,707

May 26, 2023 10:17 am | Updated 10:17 am IST - New Delhi

India logged 490 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have decreased to 5,707 from 6,168, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on May 26.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,856 with two deaths, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated. The COVID-19 case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,88,916).

“The active cases now comprise 0.01% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80%,” the Ministry said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,51,353 and the fatality rate was recorded at 1.18%. According to the Ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT