HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

COVID-19: Active cases cross 3,000-mark after 67 days in India

The country’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 5,30,775, while the active cases increased to 3,076

March 08, 2023 01:24 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
File image of a COVID-19 test being conducted for representational purposes only

File image of a COVID-19 test being conducted for representational purposes only | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

India saw a single-day rise of 326 fresh coronavirus cases, while the active cases crossed the 3,000-mark after 67 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on March 8.

The country’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 5,30,775, while the active cases increased to 3,076, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.

The infection tally reached 4,46,88,693.

The active cases now comprise 0.01% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80%, according to the Health Ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,54,842, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%.

According to the Ministry's website, 220.64 crore doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Related Topics

Coronavirus

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.