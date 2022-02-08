COVID-19 | Active cases cross 10-lakh mark

CHENNAI

08 February 2022 22:12 IST

Country records over 71,000 cases on Tuesday.

The country recorded 71,550 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The total number of infections has reached 4.23 crore, and the active cases have crossed the 10 lakh mark.

The figures are based on the State bulletins released until 10 p.m. on Tuesday. However, Ladakh, Tripura, Jharkhand, and Lakshadweep had not yet released data for the day.

Kerala recorded 29,471 infections on Tuesday, followed by Maharashtra (6,107) and Tamil Nadu (4,519).

On Tuesday, 1,200 deaths were recorded in India, considerably higher than the average levels recorded in the last week. The total number of recorded fatalities has reached 5,04,097.

Kerala also reported the most deaths with 824 fatalities (591 were from a backlog), followed by Maharashtra (57) and Karnataka recorded 51 deaths.

On Monday, 13.4 lakh tests were conducted (the results for which were made available on Tuesday). The test positivity rate (the number of cases detected per 100 tests) was 5.3%.

As of Tuesday, 93.6% of the eligible population has been vaccinated with at least one dose, while 72.6% have received both doses. In the 15-17 age cohort, 80.5% of the population have received their first dose. Altogether, 95,37,08,230 first doses, 73,95,01,928 second doses, and 1,49,54,892 booster doses have been administered across India.