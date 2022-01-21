COVID-19 | Active cases breach 19.7 lakh mark

Chennai

21 January 2022 05:51 IST

Country sees 3.43 lakh new cases, 682 deaths were recorded; positivity rate stands at 17.7%

India recorded 3,43,535 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, a 30% increase from a week ago. The total number of infections has reached 3.84 crore, and the number of active cases has crossed the 19.7 lakh mark.

The figures are based on the State bulletins released until 9.30 p.m. on Thursday. However, Ladakh, Tripura, Jharkhand and Lakshadweep had not yet released data for the day.

Karnataka recorded 47,754 infections on Thursday, followed by Kerala (46,387) and Maharashtra (46,197).

On Thursday, 682 deaths were recorded in India, double the average levels recorded in the last week. The total number of recorded fatalities has reached 4,88,280

Kerala reported the most deaths with 341 fatalities (309 of them are due to a backlog), followed by Delhi (43) and Tamil Nadu recorded 39 deaths.

On Wednesday, 19.3 lakh tests were conducted, the highest on a single day in the ongoing wave. The test positivity rate was 17.7%.

As of Thursday, 90.6% of the eligible population has been vaccinated with at least one dose, while 66.1% has received both doses. In the 15-17 age cohort, 53.4% of the population have received their first dose. Altogether, 92,34,10,212 first doses, 67,37,89,883 second doses, and 65,97,565 booster doses have been administered across India.

Andhra Pradesh reported its highest ever daily COVID-19 test positivity rate of 26.6% as 47,420 samples were tested during the past day. In the 24 hours ending Thursday morning, the State reported five deaths and 12,615 fresh cases, the highest in the past 232 days.

The cumulative tally increased to 21,40,056 and the death toll reached 14,527.

As many as 3,475 new cases of COVID-19 were found in Bihar taking the number of active cases to 26,673. Patna district registered the highest number of new cases (745). No death due to COVID-19 was reported in the State in last 24 hours.

J&K recorded 5,992 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. The Kashmir region saw 4,072 cases against the Jammu region's 1,920 cases. Seven persons had died due to COVID-induced complications, with five reported from the Jammu region and two from the Kashmir region.

Unabated rise

Gujarat continues to see unabated rise in cases with 24,485 new cases and 13 deaths, pushing the active cases to 1,04,888 out of which 156 patients are on ventilator support.

COVID-19 cases in Telangana increased by 650 infections. While 3,557 infections were recorded on Wednesday, the number was 4,207 on Thursday.

The daily case load is increasing by 500-700 from the past three days.

A total of 688 ICU beds and 1,187 oxygen beds were occupied till Thursday evening.