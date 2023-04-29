COVID-19 | 7,171 new cases recorded in India

HamberMenu
The death toll increased to 5,31,508 with 40 deaths, which included 15 reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.

April 29, 2023 10:25 am | Updated 10:25 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
A healthcare worker administers a dose of iNCOVACC, an intranasal vaccine as a booster dose for a senior citizen against COVID-19, in Mumbai, on April 28.

A healthcare worker administers a dose of iNCOVACC, an intranasal vaccine as a booster dose for a senior citizen against COVID-19, in Mumbai, on April 28. | Photo Credit: ANI

India saw a single-day rise of 7,171 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases have decreased to 51,314, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on April 29.

The death toll increased to 5,31,508 with 40 deaths, which included 15 reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated. The total tally of COVID cases was recorded at 4.49 crore.

The active cases now comprise 0.11% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.70%, according to the Health Ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,43,56,693 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18%. According to the Ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

