COVID-19 | 2,28,563 beneficiaries were vaccinated through 6,230 sessions: Health Ministry

267 cases of adverse effect after vaccinated reported on Friday

A total of 2,28,563 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 6 p.m. on Friday through 6,230 sessions, the seventh day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination, said the Health Ministry in a release.

This takes the cumulative number of healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 to 12,72,097 (till 6 p.m. on Friday) through 24,397 sessions, as per the provisional report.

The Ministry added that 267 cases of Adverse Effect After Vaccination (AEFI) have been reported till 6 p.m.

India reported a total 163 COVID-19 case fatalities in the past 24 hours and 82.82% are from nine States/Union Territories with Maharashtra reporting the maximum new daily deaths with 52 deaths while Kerala saw a fatality count of 21, noted data released by the Health Ministry on Friday.

The cumulative testing has crossed 19 crore and 8,00,242 samples were tested in the last 24 hours which has increased India’s total tests to 19,01,48,024. The cumulative positivity rate stands at 5.59%, noted the Ministry.

It added that the active COVID-19 caseload has fallen to 1.78% of the total active cases and presently stands at 1,88,688.

“India has registered 18,002 new recoveries during the past 24 hours and this has led to a net decline of 3,620 cases from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate has improved to 96.78%,” said the Ministry in its release.

Of the new recovered cases 84.70% have been contributed by ten States/UTs. Kerala saw 6,229 persons recovering from COVID-19, Maharashtra and Karnataka reported 3,980 and 815 new recoveries, respectively. In the last 24 hours 14,545 new positive cases were registered with eight States/UTs contributing 84.14% to the increase. Kerala reported 6,334 cases in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra recorded 2,886 new cases while Karnataka registered 674 daily cases yesterday.