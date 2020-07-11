COVID-19: 1,500 Indians to be repatriated from South Africa on July 12

Around 1,500 Indians, who were stranded in South Africa due to coronavirus-related restrictions, will be repatriated on July 12.
This will be the second repatriation flight arranged by the India Club, an ethnic socio-cultural group.
Over 50 of the passengers are IT employees from Bengaluru who have been stuck in South Africa after their contracts with various local companies expired prematurely with businesses scaling down operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, 14 South Africans, who were on home-leave will be returning to their jobs in Indian mines.
The Indian government has arranged three Vande Bharat mission flights from South Africa, repatriating thousands.
The Sunday flight has not been filled to capacity, indicating that very few Indians are left who seek urgent repatriation.
“This repatriation assignment has given us a different opportunity and satisfaction. Despite having normal day jobs, we did not mind the late night work one bit and it is a different feeling when we are of help to someone, especially in such unprecedented times,” said John Francis, vice president of India Club.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath