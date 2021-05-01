Covid-19 | 150 ventilators bought using PM-CARES fund to be allotted to Sardar Patel CoVID center

PMO writes to Union Health Ministry to allocate the machines on loan basis for six months and extend further if required.

As Delhi continued to gasp for oxygen and medical facilities, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) asked the Union Health Ministry to allot 150 ventilators purchased from the PM-CARES fund to a COVID-19 center jointly run by the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Delhi government in South Delhi.

Bhaskar Khulbe, adviser to Prime Minister wrote to to Mandeep Bhandari, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry that the machines fitted with GPS devices be provided on loan to Sardar Patel Covid Care Center (SPCCC) for six months and extend the period further if required.

ITBP Director General S.S Deswal had earlier requested the PMO for 150 ventilators to address the needs of critical patients.

"I also request you to organise immediate installation of these ventilators by the selected vendor(s). Simultaneously, please advise the SPCCC for the site preparation. Necessary training for use of these ventilators may also be organised by the selected vendor(s)," Mr. Khulbe wrote.

On April 22, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) deputed the ITBP to restart one of the largest COVID care centres in south Delhi that was discontinued on February 23 due to dwindling number of cases.

The facility restarted with 500-oxygen beds on April 26 caters to mild and moderate patients of COVID-19.

Delhi Government had sought medical officers and paramedical staff from MHA to man the SPCCC at Chhatarpur in South Delhi.

ITBP had also said earlier this week that it was unable to admit more patients due to inadequate oxygen supply by Delhi government.