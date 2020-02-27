COVID-19: 124 evacuees from Diamond Princess back home, head to quarantine

NEW DELHI

A chartered flight was arranged to repatriate Indians on board the cruise ship Diamond Princess.

As many as 124 evacuees, including 119 Indian and 5 foreign nationals from cruise ship Diamond Princess, docked off the Japan coast, have arrived back in India. Foreign Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar said that those brought back include nationals from Sri Lanka, Nepal, South Africa and Peru.

They will be quarantined in Army camp at Manesar, according to a statement issued by the health ministry this morning.

“A chartered flight is being arranged to repatriate Indian nationals on board Diamond Princess, provided they have (a) consented, (b) not tested positive for COVID-19, (c) cleared by the medical team,” the Indian mission had tweeted on Tuesday.

Only those Indian who have not tested positive for the COVID-19 were scheduled to be brought back.

A total of 138 Indians, including 132 crew and 6 passengers, were among the 3,711 people on board the ship when it docked at the Yokohama port, near Tokyo, on February 3.

Additionally, 112 evacuees from Wuhan, including some foreign nationals have also arrived. They will be quarantined at ITBP facility in Chhawla.