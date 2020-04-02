National

Covid-19 | 10-month-old child, 2 others test positive in Punjab

Police personnel standing guard as they close down a street near the location of the residence of Sikh spiritual singer Nirmal Singh Khalsa, who died of the coronavirus after being tested positive in Amritsar.

Police personnel standing guard as they close down a street near the location of the residence of Sikh spiritual singer Nirmal Singh Khalsa, who died of the coronavirus after being tested positive in Amritsar.  

The number of coronavirus cases in Punjab and Chandigarh rose to 47 and 18 respectively.

One more person tested positive for coronavirus in Punjab, while two others, including a 10-month-old child, contracted the infection in Chandigarh on Thursday, officials said.

With three fresh cases coming up, the number of coronavirus cases in Punjab and Chandigarh rose to 47 and 18 respectively, they said.

Also read |

Also Read
The government machinery is wasting precious time in pasting photographs of the Chief Minister, said Leader of the Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema.

Covid-19 | Opposition slams Punjab govt. for CM’s image on relief material

In Punjab, a 58-year-old man from Hoshiarpur has been infected with the virus. He was admitted to the government medical college in Amritsar after his condition deteriorated, the officials said.

The health department is trying to find out how he contracted the infection, the officials said.

The roads leading to Pansera village in Hoshairpur have been sealed and samples of at least 41 people, including his relatives, have been taken for testing, they said.

In Chandigarh, a 59-year-old woman and a 10-month-old baby girl also tested positive for the virus. They contracted the infection from two family members who had earlier tested positive for coronavirus, the officials said.

They have been admitted to the government medical college and hospital at Sector 32 here.

Also read |

Also Read
Medical experts discuss outside an isolation ward for COVID-19 patients at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, in Amritsar.

No migrant worker-related issue in Punjab: CM Amarinder Singh

In Punjab, a Padma Shri awardee and former “Hazoori Raagi” at the Golden Temple, Nirmal Singh, who was undergoing treatment here, died early morning on Thursday, taking the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to five in the state, a health official said.

Earlier, a 65-year-old man from Mohali, a 42-year woman from Ludhiana, a 62-year-old man from Hoshiarpur and a 70-year-old man from Nawanshahr had succumbed to the infection.

Punjab has so far reported a total 47 coronavirus cases — 19 from Nawanshahr, 10 from Mohali, seven from Hoshiarpur, five from Jalandhar, three from Ludhiana, two from Amritsar and one from Patiala.

Of them, one patient was discharged from hospital after his second test results came negative.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 2, 2020 9:21:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/covid-19-10-month-old-child-2-others-test-positive-in-punjab/article31239978.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY