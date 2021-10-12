Covaxin: Expert panel recommends emergency use approval for 2-18 year olds

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) has submitted its recommendation to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for granting emergency use authorisation (EUA) to Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for 2-18 year olds.
According to a senior Central Government official, the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech had completed Phase-2 and Phase-3 trials of Covaxin on children below 18 in September and submitted the trial data to the DCGI.
The trial was done on three age groups – 2-6, 6-12 and 12 -18.
Experts noted that two doses of c could be administered to children within a gap of 28 days. For adults, the government has set a 4-6 weeks between the two shots.