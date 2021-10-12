Covaxin: Expert panel recommends emergency use approval for 2-18 year olds

Experts noted that two doses of Covaxin could be administered to children within a gap of 28 days

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) has submitted its recommendation to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for granting emergency use authorisation (EUA) to Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for 2-18 year olds.

According to a senior Central Government official, the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech had completed Phase-2 and Phase-3 trials of Covaxin on children below 18 in September and submitted the trial data to the DCGI.

The trial was done on three age groups – 2-6, 6-12 and 12 -18.

Experts noted that two doses of c could be administered to children within a gap of 28 days. For adults, the government has set a 4-6 weeks between the two shots.