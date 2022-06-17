COVID-19 | National
Covaxin demonstrates robust safety and immunogenicity in children 2-18 years: Bharat Biotech
JUST IN
- 1 hr One lucky locality gets makeover thanks to visit by Modi
- 3 hrs HC to hear PILs against Jharkhand CM on June 23
- 3 hrs Mekedatu Dam project will be discussed at the CWMA meeting, says Haldar
- 3 hrs Gurmeet Ram Rahim granted month-long parole, SGPC objects
- 4 hrs Indo-German Agrology Research Centre will be set up at Pulivendula: A.P. Minister
- 4 hrs Assam flood situation turns critical, nine more deaths reported
- 5 hrs Modi arrives in Gujarat to launch new projects
- 5 hrs India, European Union resume talks for free trade agreement after over eight years
- 6 hrs Andhra Pradesh: New Army recruitment scheme leaves aspirants from Prakasam disappointed
- 6 hrs Have fulfilled 80% of poll promises, says the Chief Minister
- 6 hrs Secunderabad station violence: Surrounded by smoke, screams and slogans
- 6 hrs Army dream dies with him
- Secunderabad station violence: Officials bushwhacked, damage pegged at ₹3 crore
- Secunderabad railway station violence: Major disaster averted
- Railway Mail Service coach gutted in Secunderabad station arson