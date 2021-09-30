Covaxin data given to WHO for nod

NEW DELHI

30 September 2021 22:30 IST

Need of the hour is to give two-dose vaccine protection to adult population: ICMR.

All data for Covaxin clearance has been given to the World Health Organisation (WHO), said Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Dr. Balaram Bhargava at a press conference on Thursday.

The need of the hour was to give the two-dose vaccination coverage to the entire adult population. “The talk of a booster dose is not pertinent at the moment. We have had some studies where they have found antibodies persist for up to an year,” he noted.

The Union Health Ministry stated that 69% of the adult population had received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination, while 25 % had been given complete coverage of two doses.

Its Secretary, Rajesh Bhushan, observed, “We have seen a slow uptake of the second dose in some States and the Ministry has spoken to them about this. We also would like healthcare workers covered completely. As festivals are approaching, we appeal to all persons to avoid crowds, maintain physical distancing and use face mask. Celebrate festivals maintaining COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.”

Dr. Bhargava emphasised that it would be prudent to avoid non-essential travel and observe festivity at low-key at least this year.

Dengue vaccine

Speaking about dengue vaccine, he stressed this vaccine was an important agenda. “There are certain dengue strains which have been licensed to some companies in India. Many of these companies have done their phase one trials abroad. We are planning to do more rigorous trials,” he remarked.

Mr. Bhushan pointed to18 districts in the country reporting a weekly COVID-19 positivity between 5% and 10%, with Kerala still reporting the majority of the new cases. “Directions have been issued to the State to ensure that the festival season isn’t the reason for any spread of infection.” States have been told that mass gatherings should be avoided in areas identified as Containment Zones and in districts reporting more than 5% case positivity, he pointed out.

Also gathering with advance permissions and limited people (as per local context) to be allowed in districts with a positivity rate of 5% and below. “Relaxations and restrictions should be imposed based on weekly case positivity and avoid unnecessary travel. Celebrate online with extended family and friends,” he added.