Courts subservient only to the might of the Constitution and no other authority: CJI Chandrachud

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on July 2 said courts should bow to the might of no other authority except the Constitution, and serve no one but litigants.

“The foundation of a court must be sound — both in its structural and philosophical capacity. It must subserve no might but the Constitution and be in service of no one but the litigants. Our courts are not merely sights of sovereign power but are also essential public service providers,” the Chief Justice noted.

The Chief Justice warned judges against delivering “rough, ready and handy justice”, but to cherish the rule of law and procedural guarantees.

Chief Justice Chandrachud said climate change could no longer be ignored, while referring to the intense heat waves followed by deluge suffered by the national capital.

“This year, Delhi experienced the hottest recorded weather. We have experienced two heat waves followed by record breaking rain in a single day. Our infrastructure must reflect the reality we live… One crucial step is to incorporate a green lifestyle into our daily lives, which includes reducing carbon emissions,” the Chief Justice said at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the new court buildings at Karkardooma, Shastri Park and Rohini.

The Chief Justice’s concerns about the adverse effects of climate change are reflected in a recent Supreme Court judgment.

The judgment had recognised the right against the adverse effects of climate change as a distinct fundamental and human right in the Constitution.

“It is yet to be articulated that the people have a right against the adverse effects of climate change. This is perhaps because this right and the right to a clean environment are two sides of the same coin. As the havoc caused by climate change increases year by year, it becomes necessary to articulate this as a distinct right. It is recognised by Articles 14 (right to equality) and 21 (right to life),” the court had observed in the judgment in April connected with the survival of the endangered Great Indian Bustard species.

Chief Justice Chandrachud said he was delighted to know that the new court buildings would focus on heat island mitigation and reduce environmental footprint.

“Court premises, like all buildings, are not just made of bricks and concrete. They are made up of hope. Courts are made to realise the virtues of justice and the rule of law. Every case that is being filed before us, is with that hope for justice. When we invest in the safety, accessibility and comfort of our judges, lawyers and litigants, we build more than just an efficient system — we make a just and inclusive system,” the top judge said.

