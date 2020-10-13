Courts cannot meddle in food habits of people: SC

Apex court dismisses petition for ban on halal form of slaughter

The Supreme Court on Monday said courts cannot meddle in the food habits of people.

A Bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul was hearing a petition filed by Akhand Bharat Morcha for ban on halal form of slaughter.

“Court cannot determine who can be a vegetarian or non-vegetarian. Those who want to eat halal meat can eat halal meat. Those who want to eat jhatka meat can eat jhatka meat,” the court said orally.

The petition raised a challenge against Section 28 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act which allows slaughter of animals in a manner consonant to one’s religion.

The petition argued that halal manner of slaughter is painful and amounts to cruelty. Whereas jhatka — which is a single fatal blow — is painless.

The court said the petition was filed with ‘mischievous’ intention and dismissed it.