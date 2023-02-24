Courts cannot be made into fortresses in the name of security: SC

February 24, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Court complexes across the country cannot be converted into “fortresses” in the name of security, denying ordinary people access to court proceedings, the Supreme Court said on Friday.

A Bench of Justices S. Ravindra Bhat and Dipankar Datta said that the judiciary follows the open court principle, insisting that the security solution should be a balanced one.

The security is so tight in the Supreme Court complex that it is not accessible to all, Justice Bhat said. “If someone wants to come to the court to observe how proceedings are going on, it is impossible. Let us not make it that way for all the other courts. Let us have a solution that is balanced,” he added.

‘Specialised security force’

The court was hearing a case for the need to provide more security for the judiciary, and even the formation of a “specialised security force” to protect court complexes. The lawyers appearing in the case referred to an increase in gun battles, fatal attacks on judicial officers and lawyers, and violence within court complexes and outside.

They highlighted the murder of Jharkhand district judge Uttam Anand who was killed while out for a morning walk. “Violence happens sporadically,” a lawyer said.

Justice Bhat agreed that security in court complexes was important, but it was equally important not to spread thin State resources. “Local threats can be handled by the local police. If there are threat perceptions against lawyers, they can approach the judges concerned for security. Heightened threats require attention…You should also understand that there are other sections of society who do not have any protection… We should be very careful not to strain the resources…” Justice Bhat remarked.

The Bench asked the Bar Council of India to prepare a list of lawyers who were killed in the recent past and the details of the incidents. “We do not want rhetoric. We want facts,” the court told the lawyers.

Specific focus

The court advised a focussed approach rather than a “one-size-fits-all” take on the issue. The court said that the focus should be on areas in the country where heightened security was needed. Such areas have to be identified and the problems resolved.

“Not all judges may require security… We have to realise where are the core areas where there is lawlessness, where there are threats and resolve them,” Justice Bhat said.

The government, represented by advocate Rajat Nair, said that the Centre has chalked out extensive guidelines for States to follow in providing security to the judiciary and court complexes.

The court listed the case after six weeks.