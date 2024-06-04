ADVERTISEMENT

Court to pass order on July 9 on taking cognisance of ED charge sheet against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Updated - June 04, 2024 07:28 pm IST

Published - June 04, 2024 07:27 pm IST

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja deferred the order for July 9, saying the documents were voluminous and the court needed time to make a decision

PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

A Delhi court is likely to pass on July 9 its order on whether to take cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the ED against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Going back to jail as I raised voice against dictatorship: Arvind Kejriwal

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja, who was scheduled to pass the order on Tuesday, deferred it for July 9, saying the documents were voluminous and the court needed time to make a decision.

The judge had reserved the order after hearing arguments, including those by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which said it has sufficient evidence against the accused to prosecute him. The ED has also named AAP as an accused in the charge sheet.

ALSO READ:Enforcement Directorate uses Kejriwal case to push for stringent checks on grant of interim bail

The court, meanwhile, is likely to pronounce its order on Kejriwal’s application seeking bail on medical grounds on Wednesday.

