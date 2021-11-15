Court to hear plea to declare Param Bir proclaimed offender

Three non-bailable warrants have been issued against former Mumbai police chief

A magistrate court on Monday said it will hear the application filed by the Mumbai Police to declare former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh a proclaimed offender on November 16.

The application was filed after three non-bailable warrants (NBW) were issued against Mr Singh. Special public prosecutor Shekhar Jagtap told The Hindu, “We have listed down measures taken to reach Mr Singh and two other accused businessman Vijay Singh and gangster Riyaz Bhati in an extortion case against them. The affidavit filed by the Police has statements of people and panchnama.”

On November 13, the Mumbai Crime Branch initiated the process to declare Mr Singh an absconding accused and initiated the process issued to suspend him .

On November 10, a magistrate court had issued the third NBW against Mr Singh in an extortion case registered at the Marine Drive police station by real estate developer Shyamsunder Agrawal.

On October 30, a magistrate court had issued the second NBW against Mr Singh in an extortion case registered in Goregaon by Bimal Agarwal, a builder-hotelier and on October 25, the first NBW was issued against him an extortion case.

On October 20, Maharashtra Government had told the Bombay High Court (BHC) that Mr Singh is not traceable and that it cannot give a statement that no coercive action will be taken against him. This statement was made when the court was hearing a plea filed by Mr Singh seeking to quash an FIR filed against him at two places.

Two bailable warrants have also been issued by retired judge KU Chandiwal. The one-member committee was appointed on March 30 by the Maharashtra Government, to inquire into the allegations made by Mr Singh in a letter he wrote to the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on March 20. The letter mentioned several instances where former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh directed the now dismissed assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze to collect ₹100 crore a month from bars and restaurants.