Court sends businessman Sana Satish Babu to judicial custody

A Delhi court Friday sent Hyderabad-based businessman Sana Satish Babu, arrested in connection with the money-laundering case involving meat exporter Moin Qureshi, to judicial custody.

Special Judge Kiran Bansal sent Babu to jail till August 23 after he was produced by the CBI on expiry of his 14-day custodial interrogation.

The court also put up his bail application for arguments on August 17.

The agency is probing the purported purchase of shares worth ₹50 lakh of a company linked to Qureshi by Babu.

Mr. Babu was earlier called as a witness in the money-laundering case but with Friday’s development, he has turned an accused.

Mr. Babu was arrested on July 26 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the ED had said, adding that he was grilled for a few hours and taken into custody as he was “not cooperating” in the probe.

The Central Bureau of Investigation’s special probe team, under the then Special Director Rakesh Asthana, had recommended his arrest in its own case against Qureshi and others.

However, in October last year, the Alok Kumar Verma-led agency registered a case of alleged corruption against Asthana and his subordinates, based on Babu’s complaint. Babu alleged that he had paid a bribe to get relief in the case.

On the other hand, officials close to Mr. Asthana levelled similar allegations against Mr. Verma. The matter reached the Central Vigilance Commission, which initiated an inquiry into the charges and counter-charges. Eventually, both Mr. Verma and Mr. Asthana were divested of their powers.