Court remands Deepak Kochhar to ED custody till Oct. 17

Mumbai

13 October 2020 19:16 IST

The case pertains to the deals between Videocon Group and the ICICI Bank

The Prevention Of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Tuesday remanded businessman Deepak Kochhar, husband of former Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the ICICI Bank Chanda Kochhar, to the custody of Enforcement Directorate (ED) till October 17.

Mr. Kochhar was arrested by ED on September 7 late evening on charges of money laundering. ED’s counsel Sunil Gonsalves told the court that on September 8, Mr. Kochhar was remanded to ED custody till September 19. However, on September 14 he tested COVID-19 positive and therefore the application of his ED custody was transmitted to judicial custody during treatment period.

Advocate Vijay Agarwal representing Mr. Kochhar argued that the court can grant police custody within 15 days from his production before the court and after expiry of said period cannot grant police custody and the only custody which can be granted is judicial custody. He said Mr. Kochhar’s police custody got over on September 23. So now the court cannot grant police custody.

Mr. Agarwal also contended that as per medical advice after testing negative and discharge from hospital, a patient requires 14 days rest. So the accused may be allowed to take such rest in private hospital in Mumbai.

Special judge Milind V Kurtadikar said, “The ED was granted custody till September 19. Meanwhile, Mr. Kochhar tested COVID positive. That time priority was given to his health issue and therefore the ED custody was suspended. While considering rights and liberty of accused, we cannot ignore that the investigation agency also gets fair opportunity for investigation. Here, he is the prime accused. In such circumstances, fair chance of investigation has to be given” and remanded Mr. Kochhar to ED custody till October 17.

The case pertains to the deals between Videocon Group and the Bank. The ED has relied upon a FIR registered by the CBI in 2019.

The FIR charged Mr. Kochhar with cheating and criminal conspiracy and for causing loss to the ICICI Bank by sanctioning loans to the Videocon Group of companies in contravention of the rules and policies of the Bank during the relevant period. These loans given to the Videocon Group of companies have turned non-performing assets and thus resulted in wrongful loss to the Bank and wrongful gain to the borrowers and accused persons.