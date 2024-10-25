GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Court rejects plea for additional survey of Gyanvapi mosque

While dismissing the plea, the court said that the report of the ASI survey done on plot number 9130 last year, where the mosque stands, is yet to be examined

Updated - October 25, 2024 10:00 pm IST - New Delhi

Ishita Mishra
A view of the Gyanvapi Mosque next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple complex at Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

A view of the Gyanvapi Mosque next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple complex at Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

A Varanasi court on Friday (October 25, 2024) rejected the plea filed by Hindu petitioners seeking additional survey by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) of the entire premises of the Gyanvapi complex.

Civil Judge (Senior Division), Varanasi Fast Track Court, Yugal Sharma dismissed the plea filed in February in addition to the main 1991 suit concerning the Gyanvapi Mosque-Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

A sense of disquiet in Varanasi

While dismissing the plea, the court said that the report of the ASI survey done on plot number 9130 last year, where the mosque stands, is yet to be examined. It added that the Supreme Court has protected the structure where the ‘Shiva Linga’ is stated to have been found on the mosque premises.

The petitioner’s advocate, Vijay Shankar Rastogi had requested the court to get an ASI survey done of the entire cellar beneath the Gyanvapi mosque by removing the newly constructed brick walls. The aim was to find out whether there exists the main Swayambhu Jyotirling (representation of Hindi god Shiva). The petitioners had stated that the survey should be done without harming the disputed structure.

The application urged the court to direct the ASI to conduct a survey of the mosque to find out if the religious structure standing at present on the disputed site is a superimposition, alteration or addition, or is there structural overlapping of any kind, with or over, any religious structure.

“...if so, then what exactly is the age, size, monumental and archaeological design or style of the religious structure standing at present at the disputed site and what materials have been used for building the same,” the plea read.

Gyanvapi mosque case raises a challenge to the Places of Worship Act

One of the prayers also demanded the ASI to trace whether any temple belonging to the Hindu community ever existed before the mosque was built. It was also suggested that if it is not possible to determine whether Swayambhu Jyotirlinga lies beneath the central dome, a trench could be made to reach the sanctum sanctorum of Aadi Vishweshwar temple.

“The Supreme Court and the Allahabad High Court also ordered to conduct the survey by using non-invasive methodology and not to use excavation technique and no destruction of the property will be done. Apart from this, no reasons for further survey are cited by plaintiffs in their application and Hon’ble High Court has left it for the discretion of the court below to issue necessary direction for further survey,” the court noted while dismissing the plea for an additional survey of the disputed structure.

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid committee, that looks after the management of the mosque, has been opposing the excavation.

Published - October 25, 2024 09:55 pm IST

