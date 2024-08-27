ADVERTISEMENT

Court orders release of Kashmiri separatist Shabir Shah in terror funding case

Published - August 27, 2024 09:09 pm IST - New Delhi

The court said Mr. Shah has already been jailed for seven years, the maximum punishment for the offence he was charged with. He will remain in jail in two other cases lodged by NIA and ED

The Hindu Bureau

Separatist leader Shabir Shah addressing a press conference at his residence Rawalpora in Srinagar. File | Photo Credit: PTI

A Delhi court on Tuesday (August 27, 2024) ordered the release of Kashmiri separatist Shabir Shah, accused in a money laundering case related to alleged terror funding in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mr. Shah will continue to remain in jail in two other cases lodged against him by the National Investigative Agency (NIA) and Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Centre bans Shabir Shah’s outfit for five years 

Noting that Mr. Shah has already undergone incarnation of seven years which is the maximum punishment for the offence he is accused of, Additional Sessions Judge Dheeraj Mor of the Patiala House Court ordered his release on Tuesday (August 27).

“...the accused Shabir Ahmad Shah is facing trial for offence under Section 3 of PMLA punishable under Section 4 of PMLA Act, 2002 and the maximum substantive sentence prescribed for the said offence is seven years. He is in continuous custody in this case from 26.07.2017 and since then, more than seven years have passed,” the court said. Accordingly, in view of proviso to Section 436A CrPC, he is entitled to be released in this case, it added.

The prosecution had alleged that Mr. Shah was involved in conspiracies to create unrest in Kashmir for which he used to get money from Pakistan.

