Court issues summons to Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Siddaramaiah in defamation case filed by BJP

According to the complaint, the advertisement released by the KPCC in major newspapers claimed that the then incumbent BJP government had looted ₹1.5 lakh crore.

June 14, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (center), with Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, during the swearing-in ceremony of new Karnataka Chief Minister, at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru on May 20, 2023. File

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (center), with Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, during the swearing-in ceremony of new Karnataka Chief Minister, at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru on May 20, 2023. File | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

The BJP has filed a defamation complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court here. The special court exclusively to deal with criminal cases related to elected former and sitting MPs/MLAs has taken cognisance of the offences under Sections 499 (defamation) and 500 (punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code and posted the case for recording the sworn statement on July 27.

Summons were ordered to be issued on Tuesday to all the respondents in this regard.

The private complaint alleging false claims in advertisements tarnishing the image of the BJP was filed by the party's state secretary S. Keshavaprasad on May 9.

According to the complaint, the advertisement released by the KPCC in major newspapers on May 5, 2023 in the run-up to the Assembly election claiming that the then incumbent BJP government indulged in "40% corruption" and had looted ₹1.5 lakh crore in the previous four years was "baseless, prejudiced and defamatory".

