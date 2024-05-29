Court issues production summons against Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case

A Delhi court on Wednesday took cognisance of the sixth supplementary chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K. Kavitha and others, accused in a money laundering case pertaining to Delhi excise policy case.

Special judge (PC Act) Kaveri Baweja also issued summons/production warrants against the accused and noted that there were sufficient materials placed on record to proceed against Ms Kavitha, Chanpreet Singh, Arvind Singh, Damodar Sharma and Prince Kumar.

“They are directed to be physically present before the court on June 3,” the court said.

Ms. Kavitha and Mr. Chanpreet Singh are currently in judicial custody and will be brought to court by the police. Mr. Arvind Singh, Mr. Sharma and Mr. Kumar were chargesheeted without arrest in the case.

The ED, on May 10, had filed a nearly 200-page prosecution chargesheet under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Ms Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, was arrested from her house in Hyderabad on March 15.

The case against Ms. Kavitha was based on the FIR initially filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the complaint of the Lieutenant-Governor of Delhi alleging multiple irregularities in the Delhi excise policy-2021-22, which was subsequently withdrawn by the State.

The CBI, in its remand application, submitted that Ms. Kavitha had played a “big role” in arranging the money for Aam Aadmi Party. The agency also cited WhatsApp chats saying she was the proxy partner of liquor company Indospirit. The Central agency alleged that the BRS leader gave evasive and contrary replies during her questioning and added that she was the ‘kingpin and main conspirator’, making her interrogation necessary.

The Central agency had alleged that Ms. Kavitha, along with other members of the ‘South Group’, i.e. Sarath Reddy, Raghav Magunta and Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, conspired with the top leaders of the AAP and gave them kickbacks.

