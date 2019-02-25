Court grants bail to journalist Priya Ramani in M.J. Akbar defamation case

A Delhi court on Monday granted bail to senior journalist Priya Ramani in the defamation case filed by former Union Minister M.J. Akbar.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal granted her bail on a personal bond of ₹10,000, with one surety of a like amount. Ms. Ramani also moved an application for exemption from personal appearance which was opposed by counsel for Mr. Akbar.

His lawyer said that he would file a reply to it. The court later posted the matter on April 10 when Ms. Ramani will have to appear before the court. The court had last month sommoned her for today.

Summoning her, Mr. Vishal had said, “All that is necessary to take a prima facie view that the offence of defamation has been committed against the complainant by the respondent Ms. Priya Ramani exists on record, and therefore there are sufficient grounds to proceed against her. Accordingly Ms. Priya Ramani is summoned for commission of offence of defamation under Section 500 of the Indian Penal Code.”