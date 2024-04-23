ADVERTISEMENT

Court extends judicial custody of Kejriwal, Kavitha in Delhi excise case till May 7

April 23, 2024 03:42 pm | Updated 03:54 pm IST - New Delhi

They were produced before the court through video conference on expiry of their remand.

PTI

File picture of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal | Photo Credit: PTI

A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and BRS leader K. Kavitha in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam till May 7.

Delhi HC to hear Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against ED summons on May 15

Special judge for CBI and ED matters Kaveri Baweja extended their custody after they were produced before the court through video conference on expiry of their remand.

Also read: Delhi HC slaps ₹75,000 cost on law student seeking ‘extraordinary interim bail’ for Kejriwal

The judge also extended the judicial custody of Ms. Kavitha, a Telangana MLC and daughter of former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, till May 7 in the related corruption case being probed by the CBI.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Kejriwal was administered a “low dose” of insulin after his blood sugar level spiked, officials of Tihar jail here said. He was given two units of low dose insulin on Monday evening on the advice of AIIMS doctors.

