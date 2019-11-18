Court extends Enforcement Directorate custody of Malvinder Singh and Sunil Godhwani

A court here on Monday extended the custodial interrogation period of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Malvinder Singh and former CMD of Religare Enterprises Limited Sunil Godhwani by a week in a money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate, in relation to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Limited (RFL).

Special Judge Sandeep Yadav extended the custody of both accused till November 23 on a plea moved by the agency’s special public prosecutor Nitesh Rana. In its application, the Directorate sought 11 more days to interrogate Singh and Godhwani.

“After considering rival submissions and having gone through the application, the court is of opinion that further custodial interrogation of accused is required for effective and meaningful investigation. Accordingly, the accused are remanded in custody of the Enforcement Directorate till November 23,” the judge said.

The agency had taken both into custody on November 14 from jail, where they had been lodged due to a case filed by the Delhi Police in relation to the alleged scam, a lawyer associated with the case said. Singh and Godhwani have been accused of laundering money, punishable under Sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the central agency added.