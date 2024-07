A court here on July 5 extended till July 18 the judicial custody of BRS leader K. Kavitha in a corruption case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja passed the order.

The CBI had arrested Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, in April from the Tihar Jail, where she was lodged after her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The ED had arrested the 46-year-old from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15, and she was in judicial custody in the case.

