Court extends BRS leader K. Kavitha’s judicial custody till July 18

Updated - July 05, 2024 07:05 pm IST

Published - July 05, 2024 06:38 pm IST - New Delhi

The ED had arrested K. Kavitha from Hyderabad on March 15, and she was in judicial custody in the case

PTI

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K. Kavitha. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

A court here on July 5 extended till July 18 the judicial custody of BRS leader K. Kavitha in a corruption case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja passed the order.

The CBI had arrested Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, in April from the Tihar Jail, where she was lodged after her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The ED had arrested the 46-year-old from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15, and she was in judicial custody in the case.

