Court extends BRS leader K. Kavitha’s judicial custody till July 18

The ED had arrested K. Kavitha from Hyderabad on March 15, and she was in judicial custody in the case

Published - July 05, 2024 06:38 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K. Kavitha. File.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K. Kavitha. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

A court here on July 5 extended till July 18 the judicial custody of BRS leader K. Kavitha in a corruption case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja passed the order.

Also read | Excise ‘scam’: Delhi High Court asks CBI to respond to Arvind Kejriwal’s bail plea in corruption case

The CBI had arrested Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, in April from the Tihar Jail, where she was lodged after her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The ED had arrested the 46-year-old from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15, and she was in judicial custody in the case.

New Delhi / corruption & bribery

