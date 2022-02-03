Court directs youngster to undergo counselling to not misuse social media

Mumbai

03 February 2022 20:03 IST

Objectionable remarks made against women in a Chat Room

As a bail condition, a magistrate court directed a youngster to undergo counselling for general social behaviour and for following netiquettes (norms of behaviour while using social media and other online platforms) in the Club House App case.

Club House is a mobile application which has a group for discussion called Chat Room where objectionable and derogatory remarks were made against women.

On February 1, the court granted bail to one of the accused after finding out that he was falsely implicated and was not Yash Parashar as named in the FIR but Yash Kumar who was only a participant of the Chat Room.

Advocate Akshay Bafna appeared for Yash and contended he is innocent and falsely implicated in the case and has spent 10 days in police custody. He was a member of the Chat Room but he never commented on or hosted anything. The ID used does not belong to him and he has been made a scapegoat.

The court took note of the applicant’s name being Yash Kumar and not Yash Parashar. “The specific query was put before investigating officer and prosecutor about the connection of present applicant [Yash Kumar] with a person named Yash Parashar in the FIR. They failed to produce anything on record which will show that the present applicant Yash Kumar and Yash Parashar are the same persons.”

In the order made available on Thursday, the court remarked: “It is necessary to mention that this court and everybody coming across various cases found that irresponsible use of social media is rampant. The people and particularly young generation in their teenage ignoring etiquettes and mannerisms are insulting every member of society and every corner of social life including religion, race, gender etc. The immediate attention towards this aspect is necessary ....... and the situation may go out of control as everybody across the world have access to it and a majority of them may attempt to react on their own way ignoring the social norms and morality. The manner of collection of evidence by way of investigation is not in tune with the pace of time.”

Magistrate Komalsing Rajput directed Yash Kumar to undergo counselling for general social behaviour and following netiquettes.