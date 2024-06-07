Court denies bail to Bibhav Kumar for second time in Swati Maliwal assault case

A court here on Friday dismissed the second bail plea moved by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bhibhav Kumar, who was arrested by the police on May 18 for allegedly assaulting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal.

Observing that the investigation in the matter is at an initial stage, Special Judge Ekta Gauba Mann of Tis Hazari Court refused to grant bail to Mr. Kumar.

The court noted that the victim is fearful regarding her safety and security, and that she also has apprehensions that the aide would influence witnesses, if he will be out on bail.

“Considering the fact that applicant/accused Bibhav Kumar is alleged to have misbehaved with a lady member of the political party at the official residence of the CM where not only the elected members of their political party could meet the CM but even, the general public could go and meet the CM regarding their grievances. This creates fear and panic in the mind of the general public to meet their leader. Thus, there are grave and serious allegations against applicant/accused Bibhav Kumar,” the court noted while denying bail to Mr. Kumar.

The court also said that injuries suffered by the victim were apparent as per the medico-legal certificate, and the allegations levelled against Mr. Kumar were grave and serious in nature.

It had rejected Mr. Kumar’s first regular bail plea on May 27.

Recently, the AAP supremo’s aide moved the Delhi High Court challenging his arrest in the case. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma has reserved order in his plea.

Mr. Kumar was arrested by Delhi police on May 18 after Ms. Maliwal alleged that she was assaulted by the accused when she went to meet Mr. Kejriwal at his residence. As per the FIR lodged by Ms. Maliwal, she was hit on her chest, stomach and the pelvic area with legs by Mr. Kumar on the day of the incident.

