Court convicts activist Medha Patkar in defamation case filed by Delhi LG V K Saxena

A Delhi court on May 24 convicted Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA) leader Medha Patkar in a defamation case lodged against her by V K Saxena, the incumbent lieutenant governor of the national capital.

Metropolitan Magistrate Raghav Sharma found Ms. Patkar guilty of criminal defamation.

Under the relevant law, the activist may get a jail term of two years or fine or both as the punishment.

Ms. Patkar and Mr. Saxena have been locked in a legal battle since 2000 after she filed a suit against him for publishing advertisements against her and the Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA).

Mr. Saxena was then the chief of Ahmedabad-based NGO National Council for Civil Liberties.

Mr. Saxena had also filed two cases against her for making derogatory remarks against him on a TV channel and issuing a defamatory press statement.

