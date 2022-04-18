Court cannot act as expert in field of education: Supreme Court

Supreme Court of India. File | Photo Credit: S. Subramanium

The observation came while dismissing a batch of appeals challenging the order of the Jharkhand High Court regarding the selection process for appointment of trained teachers

A court cannot act as an expert in the field of education and it should be left to the institutions to determine whether a candidate possesses requisite qualification or not, the Supreme Court has said.

A Bench of Justices M.R. Shah and B.V. Nagarathna said there cannot be any deviation from the educational qualifications mentioned in an advertisement of job.

“In the field of education, the court of law cannot act as an expert normally, therefore, whether or not a student/candidate is possessing the requisite qualification should better be left to the educational institutions, more particularly, when the Expert Committee considers the matter,” the Bench said.

