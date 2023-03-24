Court asks Delhi police to probe Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat’s defamation complaint against Ashok Gehlot

March 24, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - New Delhi

A Delhi court on Friday ordered an investigation into the defamation case filed by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot through the Delhi police.

The court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate of Rouse Avenue District Court, Harjeet Singh Jaspal, has asked the Delhi police to investigate if the complainant was addressed as ‘an accused’ in the Sanjeevani scam by Mr. Gehlot. The police will also investigate whether the allegations against Mr. Shekhawat or his family members stand proved in the scam by the Special Operation Group (SOG) which is investigating the matter in Rajasthan.

Mr. Shekhawat told the court that he and his family members, including his deceased mother, have been called ‘an accused’ in the Sanjeevani scam by Mr. Gehlot. The complaint also stated that Mr. Gehlot had said that the allegations against the complainant stood proved, whereas, as per the complainant, neither he nor any of his family members had been named in any of the chargesheets filed by the SOG in the matter, nor have they ever been summoned by the investigating agencies or by the court.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the FIR filed by the SOG in Jaipur, the said matter pertains to allegations against the directors/employees of Sanjeevani Co-operative Society which has usurped huge sums of money of the investors/general public.

“Whether or not the statements of the accused constitute defamation against the complainant, largely rests upon the investigation being undertaken by the SOG in the Sanjeevani scam matter. What needs to be seen is whether the complainant herein is actually an accused in the said matter or whether the complainant has no bearing/involvement in the said matter. It is on the basis of the answer to these questions the merits of the offence of defamation, as alleged by the complainant, can be decided,” the court said.

Keeping in mind the sensitivity of the matter, the court directed that the Joint Commissioner concerned shall monitor the investigation either himself or through an officer not below the rank of an Inspector. The investigation report be filed by the next date of hearing, that is April 25, 2024.

Seeks compensation

To recall, Mr. Shekhawat on March 5 filed a criminal defamation suit against Mr. Gehlot for defaming him with remarks on the Sanjeevani scam. The complainant, who maintained that the personal attack by Mr. Gehlot has deeply hurt his reputation and that of family, demanded that the court take legal action against the latter and also sought appropriate compensation.

Welcoming the defamation complaint against him, Mr. Gehlot said that this might finally help move the Sanjeevani scam case forward.

“At least 1.5 to 2 lakh people have lost their money. Someone lost ₹1 crore while others have lost ₹50 lakh, ₹25 lakh. Where did that money go?” he questioned, and alleged that many people accused in the Sanjeevani scam and in jail have direct or indirect connections with Mr. Shekhawat.

ADVERTISEMENT