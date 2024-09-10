ADVERTISEMENT

Country’s progress impossible without cybersecurity: Amit Shah, at foundation day of cyber crime coordination centre

Published - September 10, 2024 02:53 pm IST - New Delhi

The Home Minister said the government is planning to train and prepare 5,000 cyber commandos over the next five years to deal with cyber crimes in India.

PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveils the logo of ‘Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre’ (I4C) at its 1st foundation day celebration, in New Delhi, on September 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The country's progress is not possible without ensuring cybersecurity, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday (September 10, 2024), terming cybersecurity an integral part of national security.

He also said that cyber crime has no boundary, and hence it is imperative that all stakeholders come together to deal with the menace.

"Cybersecurity is an integral part of national security. We must ensure cybersecurity as without cybersecurity, the country's progress is not possible," he said addressing the foundation day celebrations of the I4C or Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre here.

The Home Minister said the government is planning to train and prepare 5,000 cyber commandos over the next five years to deal with cyber crimes in India.

Stressing the importance of making the cyberspace safe, he said 46% of digital transactions of the world are taking place in India.

Mr. Shah also inaugurated four platforms under I4C to fight cybercrime in the country.

The I4C was established in 2018, under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Its primary objective is to establish a national-level coordination centre for addressing all issues related to cybercrimes in the country.

The I4C also is mandated to enhance the capabilities of law-enforcement agencies and improve coordination among various stakeholders dealing with cybercrime.

