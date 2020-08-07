Country’s first Kisan Rail flagged off from Deolali in Maharashtra

For representational purpose onlyl.

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on August 7 flagged off the country’s first Kisan Rail train from Deolali in Nashik to Danapur in Bihar, through video-conferencing.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare said, Kisan Rail would help in the transportation of agricultural produce, especially perishable commodities, at cheaper rates and aid farmers in getting the right price for their crops.

Mr. Tomar, who also holds Rural Development and Panchayati Raj portfolios, said the Indian Railways had operated 4,610 trains on 96 routes, ensuring supply of food items across the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, who presided over the event, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had planned various measures to free farmers from years of bondage to make farmers “atmanirbhar” (self-reliant) and prosperous.

Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra assembly Devendra Fadanvis and Maharashtra Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Chhagan Bhujbal were among the dignitaries who attended the virtual ceremony.

Kisan Rail is a weekly service that will depart from Deolali every Friday at 11 a.m. and reach Danapur the next day at 6.45 p.m. On the return journey, the train will depart from Danapur every Sunday at 12 p.m. and reach Deolali at 7.45 p.m. the next day.

The train will cover a distance of 1,519 km in 31.45 hours on a single trip and will halt at Nashik Road, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Satna, Katni, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay junction and Buxar stations.

“The Kisan Rail will provide good market to the farmers for their produce. Aggressive marketing is being done by the Central Railways in coordination with local farmers, businessmen and the APMC to ensure farmers get maximum benefit,” the Central Railways stated.