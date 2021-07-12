Country working in spirit of Lok-Bhagidari: Mansukh Mandaviya

The Cabinet has recently approved ₹23,000 crore package for COVID-19 emergency response said Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday while virtually inaugurating two PSA plants at Sir Takhtasinhji Hospital, Bhavnagar, Gujarat.

The Minister in his address said that the Government has made adequate provisions for paediatric care in all hospitals to provide the most effective healthcare for children.

“We are also developing a system of buffer stock at State and centre level that can be used in case of any health crisis. Thus, a comprehensive plan and capacity building in next 6 months is being taken up through this COVID package,” said the Minister.

He added that the Country is working in spirit of Lok-Bhagidari through a “whole of society” approach to keep everyone safe from COVID-19.

Along with two oxygen generation plant of 1000 LPM capacity each, copper piping network and associated facilities like fire fighting system and automatic oxygen source changeover system were also inaugurated.