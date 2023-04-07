ADVERTISEMENT

Country won't forgive Opposition for disrupting Parliament over Rahul's disqualification: Amit Shah

April 07, 2023 04:34 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST - Kaushambi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his deputies Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, and state BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhry also attended the event.

PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the gathering at Kaushambi Mahotsav, in Kaushambi, Friday, April 7, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday claimed that people would not forgive the opposition parties for disrupting Parliament proceedings over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha based on a legislation brought by the Congress-led UPA government.

Addressing a public meeting after inaugurating the Kaushambi Mahotsav, he exhorted people to elect Narendra Modi as Prime Minister once again in 2024 for the all-around welfare of all sections of society.

"The country will not forgive opposition parties for disrupting Parliament proceedings over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification... Democracy is not in danger, it is casteism and dynastic politics ('parivarwad') which are in danger," Shah said.

In a big blow to the Congress, its leader Rahul Gandhi was on March 24 disqualified from Lok Sabha, nearly 24 hours after a Surat court convicted him in a defamation case, an action the opposition party slammed as BJP’s "vindictive politics" and vowed to fight legally and politically.

The court in Surat sentenced Mr. Gandhi to two years in jail in a defamation case, filed on a complaint by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi for his remark, "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?" The disqualification will bar 52-year-old Mr. Gandhi, a four-time MP, from contesting polls for eight years unless a higher court stays his conviction and sentence.

