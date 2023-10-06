Country will not progress by playing agency-agency game, says Kejriwal

October 06, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - New Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that an atmosphere of fear that has been created in the country that is hampering the growth of the country. “The country will not progress by playing this agency-agency game. The BJP is spending all its time and resources to entangle people in investigations by various agencies and do no work themselves” Mr. Kejriwal said. The AAP in press conference said that

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is afraid of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) Alliance, and the constant raids on alliance’s senior leaders are a result of this fear.

Speaking to reporters days after his party leader, and member of Parliament, Sanjay Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, making him the third senior leader in the AAP to be arrested by enforcement agencies, Mr. Kejriwal said, “The entire liquor scam is absolutely baseless and concocted by the BJP. They are filing fake cases to intimidate Opposition leaders. Even when they have been unable to find any evidence, people have been tortured and made to give false statements.” He added that in a few days, the liquor scam will be closed, and the BJP will come up something new.

“At first the BJP said that a scam was carried out in building school classrooms but nothing came out of it. A second alleged scam of thousands of crores in electricity was spoken of. But that too turned to be a dead end. Finally a scam was speculated in the building of roads and nothing came of that as well,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

He added, “Now it is becoming clear that even the liquor scandal is fake. The liquor scandal is nothing but a fabrication; they have extracted false statements from people through torture. All their statements are false.”

The Chief Minister added that it is not just opposition leaders but businesspersons across the country are also being targeted severely. “In the past 5-7 years, nearly 12-13 lakh very wealthy individuals have given up Indian citizenship and taken foreign citizenship. They have left India and shut down their businesses here. These people used to invest in India, run their industries, and provide jobs to millions of youth,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

Cabinet Minister Atishi said that 13 leaders of the INDIA bloc have been raided by Central agencies since April, in what is a patterned attempt to intimidate the alliance as it grows stronger. “PM Modi’s anxiety is evident for all to see, which is why in the past five days, raids have been conducted on 8 ally leaders of the INDIA alliance and 20 senior journalists who raised their voice against him,” Ms. Atishi said.