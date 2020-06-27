Country under Modi should emerge victorious on every front: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that the country under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi should emerge victorious on every front.
Speaking to the media after coming out of the Tirumala temple complex, Mr. Chouhan said that the country was passing through a tough phase, fighting the COVID-19 pandemic on one hand and defending its borders on the other.
“Our brave soldiers at the borders have given a befitting reply to China. I have prayed the presiding deity Lord Venkateswara to keep our borders safe and free the country from the deadly clutches of pandemic. Let our borders remain safe and soldiers bestowed with enough strength is what I have prayed,” he said.
Earlier, Mr. Chouhan offered his prayers at the hill temple along with his wife Sadhna Singh Chouhan and other family members. He was accorded a warm reception by TTD authorities on his arrival at the temple and led into the sanctum sanctorum followed by Vedasirvachanams by temple priests.
Mr. Chouhan also took part in the Sudarakanda Parayanam organised by the TTD at Nada Neerajana Mandapam and also broke coconuts at Akhilandam in front of the temple complex.
