Country should come together to promote Hindi, says Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the country should come together to promote Hindi and that it need not be at the cost of other languages. He said when the country geared for the next general election in 2024, Hindi would have achieved a monumental status.

Earlier, in a tweet, he pitched for ‘one nation, one language.’

“India is a country of different languages and every language has its own importance but it is very important to have a language of the whole country which should become the identity of India in the world,” Mr. Shah wrote on Twitter.

“Today, if one language can do the work of tying the country to the door of unity, then it is the most spoken Hindi language,” he added.

Mr. Shah appealed to the citizens to increase the use of the mother tongue and Hindi, equating it to realising the dream of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel of one language for the country.

Speaking later at a Hindi Divas event in Delhi, Mr. Shah said, “Today if you ask a Hindi-medium student to speak for 40 minutes in Hindi, he won’t be able to do so.”

“There is so much influence of English on us that we cannot talk in Hindi without its help. School students should be asked to speak in Hindi and whoever uses an English word should be given one mark,” Mr. Shah said.

He said Hindi had to be taken in areas like law, science and technology and the “battle was only half won.”

He said the Centre will teach children in northeast States to read and write Hindi.

“I was in Guwahati last week, I heard that many people are hiring private tutors to teach Hindi to their children. The Centre has decided that we will teach them Hindi,” he said.

He claimed that the members of the Constituent Assembly, while framing the Constitution, had agreed to make Hindi the official language of India. As per the Official Languages Act, 1963, Hindi and English are languages to be used in correspondence between ministries and State governments.

“Provided further that where Hindi is used for purposes of communication between one State which has adopted Hindi as its official language and another State which has not adopted Hindi as its official language, such communication in Hindi shall be accompanied by a translation of the same in the English language,” the Act said.