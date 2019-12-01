‘Country shares Rahul Bajaj’s sentiment’

Industrialist Rahul Bajaj’s remark on the atmosphere of fear is a sentiment shared by the entire country across all sectors, the Congress said on Sunday.

In the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at an event in Mumbai on Saturday, Mr. Bajaj said people feared criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the second term of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA), one could criticise the government without fear, he said. “if we criticise you, there is no guarantee that you will appreciate that.”

Palpable fear

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera welcomed Mr. Bajaj’s comments. “What Mr. Rahul Bajaj has said is a sentiment shared by the country across sectors. The atmosphere has been vitiated in the last five years. If there is no harmony in society, how do you expect investors to put up their money,” he asked.

At event on Friday, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said there was a “palpable climate of fear”.

The Congress said the Modi government could not find a cure for the ailing economy since it was not willing to acknowledge the “pathogens” that infected it. “They don't know what are the mistakes which led to this situation. The first fatal blow to the economy was demonetisation, followed by a badly implemented Goods and Services Tax,” Mr. Khera said.

He also asked why the government was patting its back on the GST collection for November, at ₹1,03,492 crore, after it dipped below the ₹1 lakh crore mark for three successive months. “This was the collection target in 2017.”