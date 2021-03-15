Country registers 26,291 new COVID-19 cases, 118 deaths in 24 hours

NEW DELHI

15 March 2021 10:15 IST

India has so far registered a total of 1,13,85,339 cases.

India continues to register a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases with 26,291 fresh cases being registered in the past 24 hours along with 17,455 recoveries and 118 deaths during this time according to data released by Health Ministry on March 15.

India has so far registered a total of 1,13,85,339 cases; 1,10,07,352 recoveries; and has 2,19,262 active cases with a total death toll of 1,58,725.

The country has completed a total of 2,99,08,038 vaccinations till 7 a.m. on March 15 said the Health Ministry.

Advertising

Advertising