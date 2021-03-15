Country registers 26,291 new COVID-19 cases, 118 deaths in 24 hours

India continues to register a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases with 26,291 fresh cases being registered in the past 24 hours along with 17,455 recoveries and 118 deaths during this time according to data released by Health Ministry on March 15.
India has so far registered a total of 1,13,85,339 cases; 1,10,07,352 recoveries; and has 2,19,262 active cases with a total death toll of 1,58,725.
The country has completed a total of 2,99,08,038 vaccinations till 7 a.m. on March 15 said the Health Ministry.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath