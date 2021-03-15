National

Country registers 26,291 new COVID-19 cases, 118 deaths in 24 hours

India continues to register a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases with 26,291 fresh cases being registered in the past 24 hours along with 17,455 recoveries and 118 deaths during this time according to data released by Health Ministry on March 15.

India has so far registered a total of 1,13,85,339 cases; 1,10,07,352 recoveries; and has 2,19,262 active cases with a total death toll of 1,58,725.

The country has completed a total of 2,99,08,038 vaccinations till 7 a.m. on March 15 said the Health Ministry.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 15, 2021 10:16:27 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/country-registers-26291-new-covid-19-cases-118-deaths-in-24-hours/article34071307.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY