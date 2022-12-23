  1. EPaper
Country fully prepared to deal with coronavirus situation: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

Mr. Scindia expresses confidence that India will achieve universal healthcare coverage.

December 23, 2022 10:51 am | Updated 10:51 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Friday, December 23, 2022.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Friday, December 23, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

The country is fully prepared to deal with the coronavirus situation, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday, December 23, 2022.

Also read: PM Modi urges States to strengthen COVID-19 vigil

In the wake of rising coronavirus infections in China and some other countries, the government is taking various measures, including random testing of arriving international passengers, to curb possible spread of infections.

Mr. Scindia said the country is fully prepared to deal with the coronavirus situation.

Briefing reporters here about the healthcare initiatives taken by the BJP-led central government since 2014, he also expressed confidence that the country will achieve universal healthcare coverage.

According to the Union Minister, medicines have become more affordable and the out-of-pocket expenditure for medicines has come down.

The share of out-of-pocket health expenditure as a percentage of total health expenditure has declined from 64.2 per cent in 2013-14 to 48.2 per cent in 2018-19.

The pillars of the government's healthcare programme are accessibilty, affordability, assured quality and digital delivery, he added.

