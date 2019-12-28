National

Country fighting against ideology that it fought against during freedom struggle: Priyanka Gandhi

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra salute during the flag hoisting ceremony on party's 135th foundation day at UPCC HQ in Lucknow.

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra salute during the flag hoisting ceremony on party's 135th foundation day at UPCC HQ in Lucknow.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Gandhi scion was addressing party leaders during a programme held to mark the 135th Foundation Day of the Congress

Virtually equating the ruling BJP government with the British, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday said that at present the country fighting an ideology which it had fought against during the freedom struggle.

“Today in the country, there are such powers in the government with whom we had a historical clash. We are at present fighting an ideology against which we had fought during the freedom struggle,” she said at the Uttar Pradesh Congress headquarters.

Ms. Vadra was addressing party leaders during a programme held to mark the 135th Foundation Day of the Congress.

“Today the country is in trouble. If we do not raise our voice, we will be proved to be cowards,” she added.

Dec 28, 2019

