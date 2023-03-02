Counting of votes show NPP leading in Meghalaya, NDPP in Nagaland and BJP in Tripura

March 02, 2023 12:10 pm | Updated 12:10 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The National People’s Party (NPP) is leading in Meghalaya, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) in Nagaland and the Bharatiya Janata Party in Tripura, according to the trends provided by the Election Commission of India at 11:15 am on March 2.

The NPP was leading in 24 seats, the NDPP – an ally of the BJP – in 18 seats and the BJP in 31 seats.

Congress, which had a seat-sharing agreement with the Left Front in Tripura, appears to have been the biggest gainer in Tripura, leading in five of the 13 seats it contested.

Elections were held in all 60 constituencies in Tripura on February 16 while polling was held in 59 seats each in Meghalaya and Nagaland on February 27.

Voting in the Sohiong constituency of Meghalaya was deferred owing to the death of United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate H.D.R. Lyngdoh. In Nagaland, the BJP’s Kazheto Kinimi won the Akuluto seat unopposed.

The NPP, which contested 56 seats this time, won 19 seats in Meghalaya in 2018.

Two of its major allies in the current government, the UDP and the BJP are leading in eight and five seats respectively. The two parties won six and two seats in 2018.

The Trinamool Congress, contesting Assembly polls in Meghalaya for the first time, is leading in four of the 55 seats it contested. Congress, which won 21 seats in 2018, is leading in five.

The NDPP and BJP had a 40:20 seat-sharing agreement. With a similar arrangement in 2018, the former won 17 seats and the latter 12 seats.

The BJP is leading in eight seats and Congress in one.

In Tripura, the BJP is leading in 31 seats and its regional ally Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura in one. The two parties had won 36 and eight seats respectively five years ago.

The Left Front, which contested 47 seats, is leading in 11 constituencies. It had won 16 seats five years ago.

The Tipra Motha party, a new tribe-based entity headed by royal scion Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma, is leading in 11 of the 42 seats it contested.