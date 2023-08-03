HamberMenu
Counterfeit medicines of about ₹2 crores of leading manufacturers seized

Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) East Zone conducted the raid after getting a complaint.

August 03, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Counterfeit medicines of about ₹2 crores of leading manufacturers of reputed brands were seized from unlicensed premises.

Counterfeit medicines of about ₹2 crores of leading manufacturers of reputed brands were seized from unlicensed premises. | Photo Credit: K.K. Mustafah

Counterfeit medicines of about ₹2 crores of leading manufacturers like Sun Pharmaceutical, Alkem, Cipla, Glenmark, GSK, Abbott, Novartis, Dr. Reddy’s, Aristo of reputed brands like Augmentin, Pan-D, Pantocid DSR, Urimax-D, Clavam, were seized from unlicensed premises situated at 82, Moulana Shaukat Ali Street in Kolkata, said a senior official in the Health Ministry on Thursday.

He added that one person was arrested from the location and was sent in judicial custody for 10 days by Bankshall Court. Further investigation to find the manufacturer and supply chain is ongoing.

Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) East Zone conducted the raid after getting a complaint from Sun Pharma Laboratories Limited regarding the selling and storage of suspected spurious (counterfeit) of their products 

Earlier a team of officers from CDSCO East Zone conducted a raid at the Bagri Market and seized spurious/counterfeit drugs of leading manufacturers worth approx. ₹10 lakh and one person was arrested in the matter by the Drug Inspector under the provisions of the Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940.

On further investigation into the matter and information disclosed during the interrogation of the arrested accused, a breakthrough was obtained, and one unlicensed warehouse was identified at Moulana Shaukat Ali Street. On confirmation of the presence of the suspected person, a goods raid was conducted on July 8 by officers from CDSCO East Zone. 

