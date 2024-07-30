GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Counselling for NEET-UG to start from August 14

The MCC will conduct counselling for the 15% all-India Quota seats and 100% seats of all AIIMS, JIPMER Pondicherry, all central university seats and 100% deemed university seats

Published - July 30, 2024 07:59 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Activists protest against the National Testing Agency over the alleged irregularities in NEET-UG exams 2024, at Janter Manter, in New Delhi.

Activists protest against the National Testing Agency over the alleged irregularities in NEET-UG exams 2024, at Janter Manter, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

The counselling for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 will start from August 14, according to an MCC notice issued on July 29.

However the registration for the process of counselling is likely to start from the first week of August, Dr. B. Srinivas, Secretary of the National Medical Commission (NMC) said.

The candidates are advised to visit the MCC website for the latest news and notices for counselling.

"The counselling will take place for the allotment of approximately 1.10 lakh MBBS seats in around 710 medical colleges across the country. Also, the counselling will be held for 21,000 BDS seats besides Ayush and nursing seats," Dr. Srinivas said.

The MCC will conduct counselling for the 15% all-India Quota seats and 100% seats of all AIIMS, JIPMER Pondicherry, all central university seats and 100% deemed university seats.

The National Testing Agency had on July 26 announced the final results of the controversy-ridden medical entrance exam after the Supreme Court disposed of a bunch of petitions, including those alleging irregularities in the conduct of the exam.

