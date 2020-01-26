National

Could not recognise Omar Abdullah, says Mamata Banerjee

more-in

The Trinamool Congress leader expressed concerns in the past about the detention of political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, including Omar Abdullah and his father Farooq Abdullah.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday tweeted a purported photograph of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. She wrote: “I could not recognize Omar in this picture. Am feeling sad. Unfortunate that this is happening in our democratic country. When will this end?”

The Trinamool Congress leader expressed concerns in the past about the detention of political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, including Mr. Abdullah and his father Farooq Abdullah. She said Article 370 was diluted through “undemocratic means” and “under the shadow of gun”.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
politics
Jammu and Kashmir
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 26, 2020 3:15:39 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/could-not-recognise-omar-says-mamata/article30655455.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY