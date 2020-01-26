Could not recognise Omar Abdullah, says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday tweeted a purported photograph of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. She wrote: “I could not recognize Omar in this picture. Am feeling sad. Unfortunate that this is happening in our democratic country. When will this end?”

The Trinamool Congress leader expressed concerns in the past about the detention of political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, including Mr. Abdullah and his father Farooq Abdullah. She said Article 370 was diluted through “undemocratic means” and “under the shadow of gun”.